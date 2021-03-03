Changes in pandemic rules: shops will close sooner

The reason is the evening curfew.

Following the change in the pandemic rules that came into force on March 3, several retail chains have decided to change their opening hours due to the evening curfew that will be in place between 20:00 and 1:00.

The COOP Jednota Supermarket and Tempo Supermarket shops in 19 municipalities will be open until 20:00, while some shops will close at 19:00, said Branislav Lellák of the COOP Jednota retail chain, as reported by the TASR newswire.

The Kaufland shops will be open from 7:00 to 20:00 on Mondays through Saturdays, and from 8:00 and 20:00 on Sundays.

All shops run by Lidl will be open until 20:00, confirmed its spokesperson Tomáš Bezák.

Tesco Stores SR will also close its shops at 20:00, said the retailer’s external communication manager, Peter Steigauf.

The Billa retail chain will close most of its shops at 20:00. Those that usually close sooner will follow the ordinary opening hours, said its spokesperson Kvetoslava Kirchnerová, as reported by TASR.

The same approach will be taken by the shops run by the Terno retailer, according to its marketing manager Marek Koštrna.

3. Mar 2021 at 17:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff