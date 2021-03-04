The fate of the coalition remains unclear after evening meeting

Talks will continue, Sme Rodina will meet only next week.

The representatives of Za Ľudí after the March 3 meeting of the coalition council. (Source: TASR)

It is still not clear how the ongoing coalition crisis will unfold. The coalition council meeting held on the evening of March 3 brought no answers, as the leaders of the four ruling parties agreed they will continue in discussions.

The meeting was summoned after two coalition parties, Za Ľudí and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), openly criticised PM Igor Matovič and his style of ruling, asking for some cabinet reshuffles to calm the situation.

“There are several alternatives,” said Veronika Remišová, investments minister and chair of Za Ľudí, after the March 3 meeting.

Related article End of Matovič government not ruled out as post-Sputnik crisis continues Read more

The parties have already ruled out a snap election as an option.

The Sme Rodina party, led by Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár, said that they are open to discussing some reshuffles in the government. The party leadership is set to meet on March 10 to discuss the current situation and its attitude to solutions.

The president also asking for solutions

The representatives of Za Ľudí and SaS meanwhile insist on their previously presented stances.

Earlier on March 3, they met with President Zuzana Čaputová.

4. Mar 2021 at 11:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff