Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Nationwide testing cost nearly €120 million

Final bill published by the Finance Ministry.

Nationwide coronavirus testing in Bratislava, October 31, 2020.Nationwide coronavirus testing in Bratislava, October 31, 2020. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The state paid more than €119.89 million for last year’s autumn nationwide testing.

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The participating ministries and institutions received more than €99 million from the state coffers, while other expenditures amounted to €20.78 million, according to the bill published by the Finance Ministry.

The Interior Ministry received €550,800 for the printing of certificates, and another €4.95 million was used to pay police officers, firefighters, mountain rescuers, civic employees and Interior Ministry employees involved in the testing. The Ministry received another €9 million for further expenses, the TASR newswire reported.

The Defence Ministry received €42.66 million to cover costs related to the preparation of the testing and the actual testing. More than €11.77 million went to remuneration for its employees.

The Administration of State Material Reserves received more than €50.94 million to secure material equipment.

Read more about the coronavirus in Slovakia:

4. Mar 2021 at 11:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The representatives of Za Ľudí after the March 3 meeting of the coalition council.

The fate of the coalition remains unclear after evening meeting

Talks will continue, Sme Rodina will meet only next week.

4 h
Psychiatrist Péter Hunčík criticises non-transparency in Orbán's subsidies.

Matovič should bear in mind that Orbán courts Slovakia's Hungarians

A Dunajská Streda psychiatrist on how Hungary's PM Viktor Orbán chases after voters in Slovakia.

6 h
The representatives of Za Ľudí and SaS parties met with President Zuzana Čaputová on March 3 to discuss the situation in coalition.

News digest: Coalition is in trouble, some partners demand reshuffles

Stricter anti-pandemic measures came to force. Slovakia should receive 100,000 more Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)