Nationwide testing cost nearly €120 million

Final bill published by the Finance Ministry.

The state paid more than €119.89 million for last year’s autumn nationwide testing.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The participating ministries and institutions received more than €99 million from the state coffers, while other expenditures amounted to €20.78 million, according to the bill published by the Finance Ministry.

The Interior Ministry received €550,800 for the printing of certificates, and another €4.95 million was used to pay police officers, firefighters, mountain rescuers, civic employees and Interior Ministry employees involved in the testing. The Ministry received another €9 million for further expenses, the TASR newswire reported.

The Defence Ministry received €42.66 million to cover costs related to the preparation of the testing and the actual testing. More than €11.77 million went to remuneration for its employees.

The Administration of State Material Reserves received more than €50.94 million to secure material equipment.

Read more about the coronavirus in Slovakia:

4. Mar 2021 at 11:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff