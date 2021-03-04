People from Slovakia continue flying to exotic destinations despite curfew

The Maldives, Zanzibar and Dubai are popular destinations.

While ski centres, water parks and hotels in Slovakia remain closed and people cannot even travel to another district (unless for work) due to the pandemic, it seems that flying to holiday destinations has not stopped and people from Slovakia have found a way to make it to the seaside.

A significant number of travellers use Vienna airport as there are few problems getting there.

Related article How to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19 Read more

“All you need to do is to show your plane ticket at the border and in this case exemptions are also valid for people transporting the passengers as they can fill out online forms,” Patrik Vas, a strategic partner manager for the Pelikán travel agency, told the Index economic magazine.

Transits to airports are exempt from the otherwise strict Austrian regulations. Some passengers also use Budapest airport, without any problems, Vas added.

Rules at the destinations matter as well

4. Mar 2021 at 17:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff