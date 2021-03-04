Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

People from Slovakia continue flying to exotic destinations despite curfew

The Maldives, Zanzibar and Dubai are popular destinations.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

While ski centres, water parks and hotels in Slovakia remain closed and people cannot even travel to another district (unless for work) due to the pandemic, it seems that flying to holiday destinations has not stopped and people from Slovakia have found a way to make it to the seaside.

A significant number of travellers use Vienna airport as there are few problems getting there.

Related articleHow to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19 Read more 

“All you need to do is to show your plane ticket at the border and in this case exemptions are also valid for people transporting the passengers as they can fill out online forms,” Patrik Vas, a strategic partner manager for the Pelikán travel agency, told the Index economic magazine.

Transits to airports are exempt from the otherwise strict Austrian regulations. Some passengers also use Budapest airport, without any problems, Vas added.

Rules at the destinations matter as well

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. Mar 2021 at 17:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Health Minister Marek Krajčí and PM Igor Matovič shaking hands in front of cargo plane with Sputnik V supplies on March 1.

News digest: Politicians welcome rolling review of Sputnik V, but coalition crisis not solved

Former state secretary released from prison and immediately detained again. France will donate 15,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Slovakia.

1 h
Teh formet Prologis Park Nitra.

Pandemic has made logistics real estate attractive for investors

Online shopping leaves lower carbon footprint than in-store trips.

1 h
Psychiatrist Péter Hunčík criticises non-transparency in Orbán's subsidies.

Matovič should bear in mind that Orbán courts Slovakia's Hungarians

A Dunajská Streda psychiatrist on how Hungary's PM Viktor Orbán chases after voters in Slovakia.

10 h
The representatives of Za Ľudí after the March 3 meeting of the coalition council.

The fate of the coalition remains unclear after evening meeting

Talks will continue, Sme Rodina will meet only next week.

8 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)