Rolling review of Sputnik by EMA begins, a move welcomed by Slovak politicians

I believe that the serious discussion in Slovakia also contributed to this process, MFA wrote.

The Sputnik V vaccine is under a rolling review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Slovak politicians, including those from the ruling coalition welcomed the move.

This regulatory tool will serve to speed up the evaluation of the vaccine. However, the data for vaccine can only be considered based on accessibility.

If the EMA’s human medicines committee decides that the data provided by the requesting party is sufficient, the requesting party may submit an official request for registration to the EMA.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok welcomed this step and stressed that he has repeatedly asked the Russian producer and the EU to dispel doubts about the provision of this vaccine in the EU.

4. Mar 2021 at 17:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff