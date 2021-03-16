Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA

Slovakia's very own Guggenheim museum

The circular, four-floor gallery stands on 17 Nedbalova Street.

Nedbalka GalleryNedbalka Gallery (Source: Jan Pallo)

This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

Nedbalka Gallery opened in 2012 as an exhibition space for Slovak modern and fine art and its circular, four-floor, open-space plan has earned it the nickname Slovakia’s Small Guggenheim.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!

From the outside the building at 17 Nedbalova Street still has the look of a classical construction, built in the 19th century. But its modern extension, originally built for the Slovenská Sporiteľňa bank, was added in the 1990s and earned its architects Viktória Cvengrošová and Virgil Droppa the prestigious Dušan Jurkovič Award, given to outstanding examples of architecture in Slovakia.

New owners turned the building into a gallery and it now contains more than 150 works by prominent Slovak artists from the end of the 19th century to the present day, including pieces by Ladislav Medňanský (Mednyánszky), Ladislav Guderna, Mikuláš Galanda, Ján Fulla and Vincent Hložník.

Opening hours:

The gallery is open daily except for Mondays.

Ticket prices:

Admission for adults: €5
Reduced price (seniors, students, pupils): €2-3
For more pricing options see the website of the Nedbalka Gallery.

Nedbalka Gallery (Galéria Nedbalka )

Address: Nedbalova ulica 17, Bratislava; Phone: +421 2 20 76 60 31; Website: www.nedbalka.sk

Related articleBratislava travel guide: Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Read more 

16. Mar 2021 at 7:00

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Christmas 2020 at Mareena

How a shared fear of spiders could combat a fear of Muslims in Slovakia

Mareena’s new campaign is flashy, but its message is simple: Islamophobia has got to go.

1 h
Mohamad Safwan Hasna

Muslims were more accepted in Slovakia shortly after the fall of socialism

We are not being targeted right now, but Islamophobia is still a problem in Slovakia, says Islamic Foundation director.

1 h
Milan Krajniak accompanied with Boris Kollár (in the back).

Labour Minister Krajniak resigns

He sees it as a political gesture.

14 h
SaS calls on the prime minister to resign.

News digest: An ultimatum for Slovakia’s PM: he either leaves or loses coalition partners

Labour minister resigns. Virtual waiting room will be launched later than planned.

14 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)