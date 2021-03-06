Vlhová ends second in the Alpine Ski World Cup slalom in Jasná

Mikaela Shiffrin won the race.

Petra Vlhová finished second in the Alpine Ski World Cup women’s slalom in Jasná, Slovakia, March 6.

The race was won by Mikaela Shiffrin from the United States, who clocked 51.91 and 52.37 for a total of 1:44.28, edging out Petra Vlhová by 0.34s overall. Wendy Holdener from Switzerland was third at 0.52sec.

With her 80 points for second place, Vlhová born 20 minutes from Jasná, has closed the gap to World Cup overall leader Lara Gut-Behrami, who did not compete in the slalom, to 107 points.

“Oh, the feeling is amazing, the first podium in Jasná, but...” said Vlhová within her first reaction for the national broadcaster RTVS. “I put everything into it, but Mikaela was better. But I’m still fighting for the big globe, which is fine.”

Vlhová will compete in tomorrow's Giant Slalom in Jasná.

6. Mar 2021 at 14:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff