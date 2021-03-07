Vlhová wins giant slalom in Jasná

In the overall standings, she closed the gap on the leader to 36 points.

Petra Vlhová after winning the World Cup women's giant slalom in Jasná on Sunday, March 7. (Source: TASR)

Petra Vlhová won the women’s World Cup giant slalom in Jasná on Sunday, March 7. She won with a two-run time of 2 minutes 16.66 seconds. This was the 19th win of her career, but first in a home race on the hill where she regularly trains. Vlhová was born just 20 minutes from Jasná, in Liptovský Mikuláš

“I had a small crisis; in the end, on my home course I won,” Vlhová. “This was my dream.”

video //www.youtube.com/embed/B8Nrg_t1T-Q

Alice Robinson from New Zealand ended second, 0.16sec behind Vlhová. Shiffrin was third, 0.37sec slower than the winner.

Vlhová won silver in slalom in Jasná yeasterday.

In the overall standings for the World Cup overall title, Vlhová closed the gap on leader Lara Gut-Behrami to 36 points, with two slaloms in Sweden coming up next Friday and Saturday.

7. Mar 2021 at 15:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff