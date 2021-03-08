Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

For Slovakia, one crisis is not enough

Amid the mounting pressure to step down, the prime minister muffed the one thing his government has been fairly good at.

8. Mar 2021 at 13:04 Michaela Terenzani

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (left) and PM Igor Matovič (both OĽaNO) welcome the first Sputnik vaccine doses in Slovakia. (Source: Korzár - Judita Čermáková)

Last Week in Slovakia

is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Matovič looks east, and parts company with reality

This time last year, Slovakia had five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and opinions were divided: panic was taking over, but most people still did not believe the virus could lead to anything more than perhaps a few weeks of alert. Masks started appearing on people’s faces in the streets and on TV, and became the symbol of Slovakia’s success in containing the coronavirus during the first wave, making headlines internationally.

Fast forward a year, and one-time coronavirus-slayer Slovakia now tops the global ranking of daily new deaths per capita, as it did for several consecutive weeks in February. A staggering 7,800 people have now died of Covid-19 in this country.

President Zuzana Čaputová marked the first year of the pandemic in Slovakia on Friday evening by lighting candles for the victims in front of the Presidential Palace. The ruling coalition marked it in the same way it has throughout the less successful months of the second wave of the pandemic – with conflict and confusion.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic