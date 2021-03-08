Do not travel abroad, experts warn

Altogether 35 Covid-positive cases were imported from abroad in February and March.

People from Slovakia should beware of travelling to far destinations.

The experts who serve as pandemic advisors to the state point to the increasing number of people who contract the coronavirus when holidaying abroad. They also warn of the risk of bringing more dangerous variants into Slovakia, as the TASR newswire reported.

As many as 35 Covid-positive cases were imported to the country in February and March. Most of them were brought in from Egypt (16), followed by Tanzania (nine), Maldives (six), and then Columbia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Algeria (one each).

Under current rules, everybody returning from distant destinations has to register with the eHranice form and isolate for 14 days. They can take a PCR test after the eighth day of their return.

Those entering the country via the airport in Slovakia must also fill in the form published by the Transport Ministry.

8. Mar 2021 at 18:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff