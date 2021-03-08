The ministry published instructions for Covid home treatment after one year

There is one more website to find information, but only in Slovak.

Nearly one year after the first confirmed Covid-positive case in Slovakia, the Health Ministry published instructions for people being treated at home.

Before early March 2021, doctors did not have any specific guide to follow. They mostly consulted on treatment by phone and offered some general advice, but several patients have complained that they had problems reaching someone.

Even before the ministry, a special website was launched to help people suffering or recovering from Covid.

The ministry’s instructions

The ministry first published some recommendations to moderate Covid symptoms during home treatment, prepared with Ondrej Sukeľ, chair of the Slovak Chamber of Pharmacists, in early February.

This included recommendations like taking vitamins C and D, and using several non-prescribed medicaments to lower one's temperature and treat pain and coughing.

Then on March 4, the ministry published instructions for patients on home treatment and their relatives, prepared in cooperation with the chief ministry expert on general medicine, Adriana Šimková.

This includes general regulations, like measuring body temperature and body pressure, taking notes about your health condition, and talking about your health condition with your family. It also provides information about what kind of medication to take and when to contact a doctor and emergency line, and how to end self-isolation.

These recommendations can be found at the Standardnepostupy.sk website (in Slovak).

Instructions for Covid patients and their relatives General rules adhere to isolation rules;

take notes about your health condition for doctors and regional hygienists;

measure your body temperature at least twice a day;

measure saturation two to three times a day;

measure your blood pressure and pulse twice a day;

have a list of current medicaments (including non-prescribed ones);

talk about your condition with your family;

air the room regularly;

check on your relatives. What to buy oximeter: measure saturation, also on various fingers;

pressure gauge: measure blood pressure three times in a row, calculate an average from the last two measurements and write it down for the doctor;

thermometer. Home treatment drink more liquids;

have balanced diet, more fruits and vegetables;

have enough rest;

get nasal drops and medicaments against a sore throat, cough, higher temperature, and vitamins (C, D and zinc). When to contact doctor after receiving a positive Covid-19 test result;

if the body temperature is higher than 38 Celsius degrees for three days in a row;

if your chest hurts when coughing and you have problems breathing;

worse acceptance of food and drinks, less urine;

the deterioration of your health despite treatment. When to call emergency line (112 or 155) you feel a lack of air and breathe heavily even when doing ordinary activities (like moving around your home, speaking, talking on phone);

you feel pressure on your chest;

you cough blood;

you are pale and have blue lips;

oximeter shows values below 92 percent;

you feel like fainting or are confused;

you lose consciousness. How to end isolation contact your general practitioner;

inform him/her about related symptoms (cough, weakness etc.);

doctor will tell you how to recover. Source: Health Ministry

Covid Helper launched sooner

About two weeks before the Health Ministry, the Covidhelper.sk website (in Slovak) was launched, offering tips for home treatment. It was developed by the experts on health informatics, machine learning, public policy and communication, who were advised by experts from the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) and the Health Ministry.

The users are asked to fill in a short form to learn about how serious the illness is and whether one can stay home or needs to go to the hospital. They are asked about their test result, symptoms and the frequency of their breathing and pulse. They also fill in information about the year of their birth, age, sex, height, weight, region and email address.

The website also provides information for people still suffering from the consequences of Covid, the Sme daily reported.

Read more about the coronavirus in Slovakia:

8. Mar 2021 at 18:13