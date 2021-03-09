Recovery plan has five priorities, green economy will get the most money

The proposed plan will undergo interdepartmental review now.

The Next Generation EU plan that Slovakia will submit to the European Commission focuses on five main priorities. The most money, €2.17 billion, should be poured into a green economy.

The plan, sent by the Finance Ministry, will now undergo an interdepartmental objection procedure. The deadline for sending it to the commission is April 30. Slovakia could draw €6 billion, the TASR newswire wrote.

Plan has five main priorities

Aside from creating a green economy, another priority highlighted in the plan is the improvement of the healthcare field with a sum of €1.45 billion.

Effective public administration should see €1.03 billion, education should get €800 million, and science, research and development should receive €700 million. The plan is divided into 18 parts, so-called components, that include reforms and investments of an overall value of €6 billion.

The educational field consists of three components, for example. Availability, development and quality of inclusive education should get €150 million, education for the 21st century has been allocated €450 million and €200 million will be spent on increasing the performance of universities.

Modern healthcare and green economy

Modern and available healthcare should receive €1.1 billion, long-term care should be supported with €250 million and mental health care with other €100 million.

Green economy includes €220 million in renewable sources of energy, €700 million in the renewal of buildings and €750 million in sustainable transport. €350 million should go towards the decarbonisation of the industry and €150 million should go to the adaptation to climate change.

The renewal plan also focuses on ensuring an effective state and digitalisation. This includes a planned allocation of €10 million for the improvement of the business environment, €240 million for justice reform and €200 million for the fight against corruption and protection of inhabitants. Digital Slovakia should see an allocation of €580 million.

The field of science, research and innovation includes two components. One of them is effective management and the strengthening of science, research and development financing, which should receive €600 million. A sum of €100 million will be spent on attracting and keeping talents in Slovakia.

9. Mar 2021 at 11:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff