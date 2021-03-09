Women in Slovakia still have lower average pay than their male counterparts

Study says job-choice, maternity leave and gender roles are to blame.

Women in Slovakia still earn less than their male counterparts.

This stems from the information reported by profesia.sk and platy.sk. Profesia reported that when accounting for all financial rewards, raises and bonuses, women in Slovakia have an average gross salary of €1,230. The research found that men make about a quarter more than women.

The average salary in 2020 Women: €1,230 Men: €1,632 Difference: 24.6 percent Source: Profesia.sk

Different career choices

Profesia reports there are several immediate causes of this wage gap, one of them being different choices of profession.

The site has long observed that sectors dominated by women tend to have lower wages. This fact is corroborated by information from platy.sk, where employees can compare their salaries with people employed in a similar field so that they can assess whether or not they’re being compensated fairly for their time.

