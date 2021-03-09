Women in Slovakia still have lower average pay than their male counterparts

Women in Slovakia still earn less than their male counterparts.
This stems from the information reported by profesia.sk and platy.sk. Profesia reported that when accounting for all financial rewards, raises and bonuses, women in Slovakia have an average gross salary of €1,230. The research found that men make about a quarter more than women.
The average salary in 2020
Women: €1,230
Men: €1,632
Difference: 24.6 percent
Source: Profesia.sk
Different career choices
Profesia reports there are several immediate causes of this wage gap, one of them being different choices of profession.
The site has long observed that sectors dominated by women tend to have lower wages. This fact is corroborated by information from platy.sk, where employees can compare their salaries with people employed in a similar field so that they can assess whether or not they’re being compensated fairly for their time.
9. Mar 2021 at 11:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff