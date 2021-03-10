Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak company searching for Covid antibody cure

They originally wanted to produce a vaccine.

(Source: TASR)

First, they started developing a vaccine against Covid-19, but they changed their objective about one year later. The Slovak company Axon Covidax would like to use its research for antibody therapy, the Denník E economic daily reported.

"It currently makes more sense in strategic and commercial terms, and probably bigger sense than a vaccine, which is too late," said Michal Fresser, company CEO, as quoted by Denník E.

The company is still in the initial stage of developing the new medicament. It has completed the pre-clinical stage, and by the end of this year, the company wants to test antibodies on people in cooperation with a German company, whose name they have not specified.

The company plans to continue developing a vaccine, too.

Collecting money

Slovak company created antibodies that prevent multiplication of the coronavirus Read more 

Unlike its competition, which already offers similar treatment that needs to be injected, Axon Covidax wants to enter the market with inhalation treatment, Denník E reported.

The company, owned and financed by entrepreneur Mário Hoffman, wants to collect money from small investors. It has already launched a call for the subscription of shares. If it generates profit, the company is ready to share it with investors. If not, they will lose the investment, Denník E reported.

The aim is to collect €40 million.

The company does not want to comment on how much money it has received to date, Denník E reported.

10. Mar 2021 at 11:41  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

South African version wrongly identified, British strain still prevails

More districts enter black tier again, but health minister soon expects improvement of the situation.

3 h
Vaccination in Zvolen

Slovakia could start vaccinating 40+ age group in May

Vaccination chaos should be over on Monday, ministry promises.

20 h

Women in Slovakia still have lower average pay than their male counterparts

Study says job-choice, maternity leave and gender roles are to blame.

9. mar
Illustrative stock photo

News digest: The ministry makes vaccine promises, while the PM addresses EMA board chair

A man positive with the South Africa version died earlier than the strain was confirmed in Slovakia. NCIZ head ends following several problems.

20 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)