Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Police detained intelligence service head

The reason is reportedly corruption suspicions.

Vladimír PčolinskýVladimír Pčolinský (Source: SITA)

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) detained Vladimír Pčolinský, director of the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency, due to corruption suspicions, the Denník N daily reported.

Pčolinský was nominated by the coalition Sme Rodina party, and appointed by President Zuzana Čaputová in April 2020.

Kočner's enemy

The name of Vladimír Pčolinský has been mentioned in several cases.

For example, he took the photo of the meeting between Marian Kočner, charged with the murder of journalist and other economic crimes, Peter Tóth, his former friend and witness in the murder case, and Zuzana Tománková Miková, then-head of the Čistý Deň (Clean Day) resocialisation centre, which has meanwhile lost its licence following several scandals.

Slovakia's intelligence service has new head Read more 

He said that it was a coincidence, and that he wanted to take a picture of Tóth, the Sme daily reported.

Tóth has repeatedly said that Pčolinský was leaking information from the file about the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová to the media. He has denied the claim and said that he has no access to such information.

Kočner’s communication via the Threema app showed that the mobster considered Pčolinský an enemy and suspected him of being behind several cases that had hurt his allies, such as Pavol Rusko and Jaroslav Haščák.

Non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia called the nomination nepotism.

“Taking such important positions by family members based only on political agreements is the worst possible practice,” they commented on Facebook.

The Slovak Spectator will update the report.

11. Mar 2021 at 6:44 (modified at 11. Mar 2021 at 7:10)  | Compiled by Spectator staff

