Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

New book lays bare Bratislava’s (un)planned urban development

Architectural historians discover city’s unique phenomenon of ‘unintentional continuity’.

The Inner Ring Road/The Ambiguous RingThe Inner Ring Road/The Ambiguous Ring (Source: Olja Triaška Stefanović)

Anyone who has stood on a hill outside Bratislava and looked down across the capital will have seen a city with a small old town centre dominated by a castle, modern high-rise tower blocks close by that same centre, and the rest of the city spreading out with housing estates dotted randomly in various districts, and a massive oil refinery in one of its suburbs.

The view has prompted more than one observer to ask the question: Was there ever any plan behind this?

Now, a team of experts have pored over historical plans, maps, notes and archive newspapers and (sort of) come up with an answer.

Bratislava (ne)plánované mesto/ Bratislava (un)planned city

  • Authors: Henrieta Moravčíková, Peter Szalay, Katarína Haberlandová, Laura Krišteková, Monika Bočková
  • Number of pages: 640
  • Publisher: Slovart

The result of their decade of research is a 2.5 kg-heavy book in both Slovak and English, called Bratislava (ne)plánované mesto/Bratislava (un)planned city, which, its authors say, should help city planners as well as the general public to better understand why Bratislava looks the way it does and better prepare them for discussions about its future development.

“There are large gaps in our understanding of Bratislava,” said Henrieta Moravčíková, one of the book’s authors. “Its (un)planned nature makes Bratislava unique - it is its identity.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Mar 2021 at 11:19  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (right) says he is only staying as minister because he feels the trust of PM Matovič (left) and the public.

Health minister who compared himself to Jesus Christ is leaving

Marek Krajčí, Matovič's most loyal minister, to step down on Friday.

2 h
Refugees and migrants waiting for a bus at the port of Piraeus near Athens on May 4, 2020.

Man burnt alive, refugees let down: New film returns focus to migrant camps

Tomáš Rafa's first full-length documentary, Refugees Are Welcome Here, will premiere online.

11. mar
Health Minister Marek Krajčí

Health minister resigns

Krajčí will leave only after the vaccination roll-out with Sputnik V is in full operation.

21 h

National Football Stadium in Bratislava turns into vaccination centre

Vaccines from AstraZeneca will be used in the vaccination centre for now.

19 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)