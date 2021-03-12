Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

President calls for Security Council committee session after secret service director's arrest

Vladimír Pčolinský faces corruption suspicions, he has been suspended.

President Zuzana ČaputováPresident Zuzana Čaputová (Source: TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová has asked PM Igor Matovič to convene the Security Council committee for the coordination of intelligence services.

Her demand came in reaction to the arrest of Slovak Information Service (SIS) director Vladimír Pčolinský, who faces corruption charges. The president has meanwhile suspended him as SIS director.

Related articlePolice detained intelligence service head Read more 

The Special Prosecutor's Office has not commented on the charges laid against the SIS head, the TASR newswire reported.

Pčolinský was detained on March 11, on suspicion that he received a bribe from entrepreneur Zoroslav Kollár. The latter denied the claims that he bribed Pčolinský in order to prevent the SIS from investigating him, the Zoroslav Kollár's attorny told journalists, as quoted by TASR.

"We have said that we do not know Pčolinský nor Boris B. and we do not understand [the charges]," he said.

Pčolinský is suspected of taking a bribe from Zoroslav Kollár who was detained during the Víchrica (Gale) operation, to stop the SIS investigation into his person. Kollár faces charges related to the corruption of judges. Although the Specialised Criminal Court released him from custody, he is still behind bars as the decision has been appealed. The Supreme Court will have the final say.

One of the people talking about Pčolinský taking a bribe is his former deputy Boris Beňa, who reportedly gave him the money, according to investigators. Beňa was arrested for corruption a few months ago, but has started cooperating with the police. He is still in custody, Denník N wrote.

Pčolinský was still in detention on Friday afternoon and the prosecutor has yet to decide on whether to request pre-trial custody. Pčolinský's lawyer, Eva Misikova, told the media that she and her client saw no reason for custody, TASR reported.

12. Mar 2021 at 15:45  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Vladimír Pčolinský

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Health Minister Marek Krajčí (right) says he is only staying as minister because he feels the trust of PM Matovič (left) and the public.

Health minister who compared himself to Jesus Christ is leaving

Marek Krajčí, Matovič's most loyal minister, to step down on Friday.

9 h
Petra Vlhová, wins the women's slalom race of the FIS Ski Alpine World Cup in Are, Sweden, Friday March 12, 2021.

Vlhová wins slalom in Swedish Are

She took the lead over Switzerland’s Lara Behrami-Gut for the World Cup overall title.

1 h
The Yorkshire terrier Teddy visits Germany.

Slovak Yorkie with Elvis look grows famous on Instagram

Hamšík’s transfer to Sweden, a white tiger dies in Bratislava Zoo. More in the roundup.

7 h
Refugees and migrants waiting for a bus at the port of Piraeus near Athens on May 4, 2020.

Man burnt alive, refugees let down: New film returns focus to migrant camps

Tomáš Rafa's first full-length documentary, Refugees Are Welcome Here, will premiere online.

11. mar
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)