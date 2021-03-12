President calls for Security Council committee session after secret service director's arrest

Vladimír Pčolinský faces corruption suspicions, he has been suspended.

President Zuzana Čaputová has asked PM Igor Matovič to convene the Security Council committee for the coordination of intelligence services.

Her demand came in reaction to the arrest of Slovak Information Service (SIS) director Vladimír Pčolinský, who faces corruption charges. The president has meanwhile suspended him as SIS director.

The Special Prosecutor's Office has not commented on the charges laid against the SIS head, the TASR newswire reported.

Pčolinský was detained on March 11, on suspicion that he received a bribe from entrepreneur Zoroslav Kollár. The latter denied the claims that he bribed Pčolinský in order to prevent the SIS from investigating him, the Zoroslav Kollár's attorny told journalists, as quoted by TASR.

"We have said that we do not know Pčolinský nor Boris B. and we do not understand [the charges]," he said.

Pčolinský is suspected of taking a bribe from Zoroslav Kollár who was detained during the Víchrica (Gale) operation, to stop the SIS investigation into his person. Kollár faces charges related to the corruption of judges. Although the Specialised Criminal Court released him from custody, he is still behind bars as the decision has been appealed. The Supreme Court will have the final say.

One of the people talking about Pčolinský taking a bribe is his former deputy Boris Beňa, who reportedly gave him the money, according to investigators. Beňa was arrested for corruption a few months ago, but has started cooperating with the police. He is still in custody, Denník N wrote.

Pčolinský was still in detention on Friday afternoon and the prosecutor has yet to decide on whether to request pre-trial custody. Pčolinský's lawyer, Eva Misikova, told the media that she and her client saw no reason for custody, TASR reported.

12. Mar 2021 at 15:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff