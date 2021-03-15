Crowds in front of vaccination centres. Police and army had to help

The ministry plans to introduce a virtual waiting room soon.

Police had to help the Ružinov hospital with crowds. (Source: SME)

Hundreds of people were crowded in front of the Ružinov hospital on the morning of March 12 waiting to get vaccinated. They did not maintain social distancing while waiting for the door to open and the whole situation was rather chaotic.

A similar situation occurred in Nitra a day before, where crowds of people waiting to get vaccinated stood in front of the local hospital.

The police were even called after a woman pushed one older person waiting in line. Disputes continued a day later as people did not know who should go first, the Sme daily reported.

The Health Ministry promises to solve similar problems with a new registration form for vaccination that will have a new feature: a virtual waiting room. After registration, people will receive a text message informing them about the time of their vaccination.

Still, hospitals should brace for daily gusts of people as the terms will depend on how the vaccines roll out, Sme wrote.

Army involved, too

The current registration system was one of the reasons for the chaos in front of the vaccination centres.

“The online registration system generated the same time for five different people,” said Eva Kliská, spokesperson of the University Hospital in Bratislava, part of which is the Ružinov hospital, as quoted by Sme.

Moreover, many people came too soon, which only lengthened the queue. The hospital was forced to call the police.

On the other hand, the vaccination centre run by the University Hospital in Košice has not experienced any trouble in the past two months.

“Soldiers help us coordinate people registered for vaccination,” said its spokesperson Monika Krišková, as quoted by Sme.

The hospitals in Bratislava and Nitra have not said how they plan to solve the problematic queues in the coming days, nor has the Health Ministry said how it plans to help.

The police said that the vaccination centres can turn to them if there are problems, Sme wrote.

