Matovič-style political “innovation” keeps the coalition off-balance

Health minister belatedly steps down, but it may not be enough to avoid reshuffle – or collapse.

Marek Krajčí (left) and Igor Matovič leave the Presidential Palace after Krajčí officially handed his resignation to the president. (Source: TASR)

Krajčí’s belated resignation solves nothing

Igor Matovič seems barely able to live with himself without constantly trying to instill his twisted concept of political innovation into every aspect of government. Unfortunately for the country he is governing, his innovations rarely go well for anyone, himself included.

This is partly why the coalition crisis continues in Slovakia despite two weeks of haggling, “strategic” delays, striking about-turns and – drama never being far from the OĽaNO leader – some tearful performances.

In his latest innovative move, Matovič agreed with his coalition partners on what they called a memorandum of good governance, a document that never saw the light of day because the prime minister trampled on it before the four coalition leaders had even had a chance to present it to the public.

When he convened an OĽaNO press briefing at the Government Office to announce the resignation of the health minister, both were moved to tears – but not by the thousands of coronavirus victims who have died on their watch.

15. Mar 2021 at 13:16 | Michaela Terenzani