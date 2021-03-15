Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Matovič-style political “innovation” keeps the coalition off-balance

Health minister belatedly steps down, but it may not be enough to avoid reshuffle – or collapse.

Marek Krajčí (left) and Igor Matovič leave the Presidential Palace after Krajčí officially handed his resignation to the president. Marek Krajčí (left) and Igor Matovič leave the Presidential Palace after Krajčí officially handed his resignation to the president. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia

is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Krajčí’s belated resignation solves nothing

Igor Matovič seems barely able to live with himself without constantly trying to instill his twisted concept of political innovation into every aspect of government. Unfortunately for the country he is governing, his innovations rarely go well for anyone, himself included.

This is partly why the coalition crisis continues in Slovakia despite two weeks of haggling, “strategic” delays, striking about-turns and – drama never being far from the OĽaNO leader – some tearful performances.

Related articleHealth minister who compared himself to Jesus Christ is leaving Read more 

In his latest innovative move, Matovič agreed with his coalition partners on what they called a memorandum of good governance, a document that never saw the light of day because the prime minister trampled on it before the four coalition leaders had even had a chance to present it to the public.

When he convened an OĽaNO press briefing at the Government Office to announce the resignation of the health minister, both were moved to tears – but not by the thousands of coronavirus victims who have died on their watch.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Mar 2021 at 13:16  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Richard Sulík (centre) is ready to offer his post of economy minister in exchange for the resignation of Igor Matovič.

SaS: It is either Matovič or us

Richard Sulík says cooperation with Igor Matovič is impossible, demands him to step down and offers resignation from his post in exchange.

1 h
Vladimír Pčolinský being taken into custody.

Intelligence agency director taken into custody

Vladimír Pčolinský, a nominee of Sme Rodina, will give up his post.

2 h
Illustrative stock photo

Cultural mediators building bridges between Slovak authorities and expat communities

Number of foreigners keeps growing, but getting information is still a headache for many.

14. mar
Illustrative stock photo

Digitalisation will require new skills. Universities should adapt

About half of graduates do not work in the field they studied.

13. mar
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)