Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Public service TV linked death with vaccination. Authorities claim there is no proof for that

Slovakia not planning to suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout.

(Source: TASR/AP)

At a time when thousands of people around Slovakia are getting their AstraZeneca vaccine dose in an effort to counter the pandemic that is still hitting the country hard, the public service broadcaster RTVS aired a news report in its prime time news about the death of a 38-year-old teacher who died in February. The authors of the report stressed the death occurred two weeks after the teacher received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The information went viral on social networks and disinformation outlets. Some EU and non-EU countries halted the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout following reports of thromboses after the vaccination was administered.

Slovak authorities, including the Health Ministry, criticised RTVS and other media that reported on the story.

According to the latest information, Slovakia is not planning to suspend vaccination with AstraZeneca.

Emotions, not facts

In the report aired on Friday, March 12, RTVS linked the death of the teacher with the AstraZeneca vaccine, even though no authority could confirm the connection. Only the deceased teacher’s father said he is sure that vaccination was the cause of his daughter‘s death.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Mar 2021 at 11:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Očkovanie vakcínou AstraZeneca (najnovšie správy)

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Štátny ústav pre kontrolu liečiv, COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

Finance Minister Eduard Heger, left, and PM Igor Matovič after the parliament approved the state budget for 2021 and general government budget for 2021-2023.

OĽaNO says replacing Matovič is no go. Partners would not mind the finance minister

Eduard Heger could play the role Peter Pellegrini did when he replaced Robert Fico.

5 h
Russel Lunday

In Memoriam – Russel Lunday

A good friend of The Slovak Spectator passed away on Sunday.

4 h
Christmas 2020 at Mareena

How a shared fear of spiders could combat a fear of Muslims in Slovakia

Mareena’s new campaign is flashy, but its message is simple: Islamophobia has got to go.

8 h
Mohamad Safwan Hasna

Muslims were more accepted in Slovakia shortly after the fall of socialism

We are not being targeted right now, but Islamophobia is still a problem in Slovakia, says Islamic Foundation director.

8 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)