Buildings across Slovakia will turn green

Important buildings in Slovakia, including UNESCO buildings, will turn green on March 17, the occasion of St Patrick’s Day.

Because of the pandemic, there will be no traditional celebrations of the holiday or gatherings. But the embassy is organising the Greening campaign, with more than 300 buildings around the world lit green. This includes more than 15 buildings in Slovakia.

Greening is a symbol of friendship and by participating, Slovakia demonstrates its good relationship with Ireland, according to the embassy. It also highlights the Irish diaspora, which has a significant place in Slovakia. In the Spiš region, for example, there are Irish nuns in the Nano Nagle Centre in Spišské Podhradie.

“In addition, it points to good Irish-Slovak relations, which arose from the various work and study stays of Slovaks in Ireland, who have returned in the meantime,” the embassy wrote. “Today, they establish branches of Irish companies in Slovakia, transport Irish goods to Slovakia, play Irish music for Slovak audiences or translate Irish books. There is also a symbolic greening about them.”

Which Slovak buildings will turn green on March 17? Banská Bystrica : State Opera

: State Opera Bardejov: Church of St Egidius, the historical building of townhall

Church of St Egidius, the historical building of townhall Bratislava: New building of the Slovak National Theatre, hotel Radisson Blu Carlton, Kunsthalle Bratislava, Nová Scéna theatre

New building of the Slovak National Theatre, hotel Radisson Blu Carlton, Kunsthalle Bratislava, Nová Scéna theatre Košice : State Philharmonic Košice, State Theatre Košice (Historic building)

: State Philharmonic Košice, State Theatre Košice (Historic building) Martin : Slovak Chamber Theatre

: Slovak Chamber Theatre Pezinok : ecorec – a CRH company

: ecorec – a CRH company Spiš : Spiš Castle (Upper Castle)

: Spiš Castle (Upper Castle) Trnava : townhall

: townhall Žilina: Žilina bank, Budatín castle, State Chamber Orchestra Žilina (Fatra house)

16. Mar 2021 at 18:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff