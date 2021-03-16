Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Buildings across Slovakia will turn green

Greening a symbol of friendship between Ireland and Slovakia.

Hotel Carlton was green in 2014 for the first time.Hotel Carlton was green in 2014 for the first time. (Source: Archive of Sme)

Important buildings in Slovakia, including UNESCO buildings, will turn green on March 17, the occasion of St Patrick’s Day.

Because of the pandemic, there will be no traditional celebrations of the holiday or gatherings. But the embassy is organising the Greening campaign, with more than 300 buildings around the world lit green. This includes more than 15 buildings in Slovakia.

Greening is a symbol of friendship and by participating, Slovakia demonstrates its good relationship with Ireland, according to the embassy. It also highlights the Irish diaspora, which has a significant place in Slovakia. In the Spiš region, for example, there are Irish nuns in the Nano Nagle Centre in Spišské Podhradie.

“In addition, it points to good Irish-Slovak relations, which arose from the various work and study stays of Slovaks in Ireland, who have returned in the meantime,” the embassy wrote. “Today, they establish branches of Irish companies in Slovakia, transport Irish goods to Slovakia, play Irish music for Slovak audiences or translate Irish books. There is also a symbolic greening about them.”

Listen to our podcast with the Irish Ambassador in Slovakia:Dublin has the sea, but in Bratislava I have the forest on my doorstep Read more 

Which Slovak buildings will turn green on March 17?

  • Banská Bystrica: State Opera
  • Bardejov: Church of St Egidius, the historical building of townhall
  • Bratislava: New building of the Slovak National Theatre, hotel Radisson Blu Carlton, Kunsthalle Bratislava, Nová Scéna theatre
  • Košice: State Philharmonic Košice, State Theatre Košice (Historic building)
  • Martin: Slovak Chamber Theatre
  • Pezinok: ecorec – a CRH company
  • Spiš: Spiš Castle (Upper Castle)
  • Trnava: townhall
  • Žilina: Žilina bank, Budatín castle, State Chamber Orchestra Žilina (Fatra house)

16. Mar 2021 at 18:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Acting Health Minister Eduard Heger

Hard lockdown will not be necessary in Slovakia

Coronavirus situation has improved in the country in mid March, but lifting measures would be premature.

38m
PM Igor Matovič meets with President Zuzana Čaputová.

News digest: PM silent about his next steps, coalition still in crisis

Some people cancelled their vaccination appointment after a public-service broadcaster's report. Guinea pigs and mice vaccinated with Sputnik V are fine.

2 h
Russel Lunday

In Memoriam – Russel Lunday

A good friend of The Slovak Spectator passed away on Sunday.

9 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)