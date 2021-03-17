Fewer districts will remain in the black tier from Monday

Situation in Slovakia slightly better, but measures should not be lifted.

The epidemiological situation in Slovakia is stable, even starting to slightly improve. As a result, the country does not have to toughen up measures and go into hard lockdown, as said by Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), currently in charge of the Health Ministry.

Still, he stressed that it is not the time to lift measures.

All Slovakia remains in the black tier due to the high number of newly infected people and hospitalised patients. At the district level the situation seems to be improving. From March 22, there will be 20 districts in the black tier, 55 in the dark red tier and four in the red tier.

(Source: Health Ministry)

The fact that the map of Slovakia is “turning red” is good news, said State Secretary of the Health Ministry Peter Stachura.

“Still, we have not won yet, and there are localities in Slovakia that cannot leave our sight,” he told the media on March 16. Most of those districts are at the border with the Czech Republic, where the situation remains very serious.

Tiers of districts from March 22 Districts at Warning Level 4 (black) • Čadca • Dolný Kubín • Gelnica • Humenné • Krupina • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Martin • Myjava • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Považská Bystrica • Púchov • Rožňava • Ružomberok • Senica • Skalica • Trebišov • Trenčín • Turčianske Teplice • Žiar nad Hronom • Žilina Districts at Warning Level 3 (dark red) • Bánovce nad Bebravou • Banská Bystrica • Banská Štiavnica • Bardejov • Bratislava I - V • Brezno • Bytča • Detva • Dunajská Streda • Galanta • Hlohovec • Ilava • Komárno • Košice I - IV • Košice-okolie • Levice • Levoča • Liptovský Mikuláš • Lučenec • Malacky • Medzilaborce • Michalovce • Nitra • Partizánske • Pezinok • Piešťany • Poltár • Poprad • Prešov • Prievidza • Revúca • Rimavská Sobota • Sabinov • Šaľa • Senec • Snina • Sobrance • Spišská Nová Ves • Stará Ľubovňa • Stropkov • Svidník • Topoľčany • Trnava • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žarnovica • Zlaté Moravce • Zvolen Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) • Kežmarok • Námestovo • Nové Zámky • Tvrdošín

17. Mar 2021 at 11:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff