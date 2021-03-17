Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Police fine homeless person because he broke curfew rules, they claim

The man told the police he is homeless but it did not help him. Organisations are calling for exceptions.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR/AP)

A homeless person was fined in downtown Bratislava on March 13, after being stopped by the police. He was fined with €100, with police saying he violated the curfew rules and did not show any justifiable proof that he was entitled to an exception.

A Roma man was fined with €500 for not observing anti-pandemic rules, unlike politicians Read more 

“The person approved of the fine by signing the document,” said Michal Szeiff, spokesperson of the Regional Police Corps Department in Bratislava, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The incident caused an uproar. The Vagus civic association, which works with homeless people, said that the man was homeless. Although he has been living in Bratislava for several years, his permanent residence is in Slovenská Ľupča, central Slovakia, meaning that the police fined him for violating the rule that bans travelling between districts.

“This absurd situation happened when it is permitted to go to nature, to shop,” Vagus wrote on Facebook. “This person was randomly stopped by the police and was asked to show his ID card. The police fined him though he said he was homeless. He was wearing the FFP2 respirator and carried confirmation on recovering from Covid.”

Post by OZVagus.

Police will check the process

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

17. Mar 2021 at 11:38  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The Bardejov UNESCO world heritage site turns green on St. Patrick's Day.

We are “green” beyond St Patrick’s Day

Without action on climate change, Ireland will no longer be as green as it is now.

2 h
Acting Health Minister Eduard Heger

Hard lockdown will not be necessary in Slovakia

Coronavirus situation improved in the country in mid-March, but lifting measures would be premature.

20 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)