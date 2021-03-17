Sputnik V tests on guinea pigs and mice successful

Animals put to sleep after tests were over.

The seven-day tests of Russian vaccine Sputnik V on rodents in the Imuna Pharm company in Šarišské Michaľany in eastern Slovakia are over.

The animals were fine and the batch of the tested vaccine was harmless and non-toxic, Miroslav Ryzner of the company confirmed for the Korzár regional daily.

Tests were performed on five mice and two guinea pigs. It was important that the animals did not die or lose weight during the testing period.

The animals showed no signs of toxicity.

“They looked as if no substance had been given to them,” Ryzner said, as quoted by Korzár.

No repeated test

The mice that underwent the test were put to sleep on March 16, since laws stipulate that every animal should be euthanized after the experiment and cannot be used again for more tests.

“It could impact the outcome of another test, plus from the ethical point of view, the animal will not be placed under a repeated burden,” Ryzner confirmed for Korzár.

Altogether 14 vials of the Sputnik V vaccine were used for the test. No animal died, so the test does not have to be repeated.

The company does not have any results about the effectiveness of the vaccine, since it was not the goal of the testing.

No decision on distribution yet

Imuna Pharm is cooperating with the Biomedical Research Centre of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV), where the immunisation of mice is currently underway. This test takes 14 days.

“After two weeks of immunisation, blood will be taken from mice and the serum will be analysed,” Ryzner explained, as quoted by Korzár.

As the tests have not been concluded, it is not clear when the vaccine will be distributed and when vaccination will start.

Audit from Russia

Imuna Pharm will undergo an audit by the Russian producer of the vaccine on March 17.

“The audit is supposed to have a formal character,” said Adriána Kamarásová, member of the supervisory board, as quoted by Korzár, adding that she does not know yet what they will check.

17. Mar 2021 at 11:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff