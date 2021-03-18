Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

We’re an anomaly in the EU. Why are Slovaks spending more money?

One reason might be the more moderate pandemic in the country last spring.

People in Slovakia were allowed to go shopping before Christmas lockdown.People in Slovakia were allowed to go shopping before Christmas lockdown. (Source: SME)

Statistics suggest that EU inhabitants cut their spending last year, due to closed shops and fears of losing their job. Household consumption in Spain dropped by 12.5 percent year-on-year, while in Italy it went down by 11 percent, in Germany by 5.7 percent, and in France by 6.5 percent.

It was expected that households in Slovakia would follow suit, but the opposite is true. Slovakia has become an anomaly in the EU since the household consumption here increased by 0.9 percent y-o-y last year, according to the Eurostat statistics office. Apart from Slovakia, consumption went up only in Hungary (by 0.6 percent) and Poland (by 0.2 percent).

The Finance Ministry led by Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) boasted on Facebook that the higher household consumption – the highest in the EU – was impacted by the Igor Matovič government’s support of the economy, amounting to more than €5.4 billion.

Is it really the effect of government assistance or rather the Slovak mentality that impacts the evaluation of risks? The answer is complex.

Both good and bad news

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

18. Mar 2021 at 15:56  | Jozef Tvardzík

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: More than 100,000 registered for vaccination, Sputnik V still being assessed

Financial Administration takes steps against fraudster over Chinese textiles, damage is estimated at almost to €51 million. Slovak alcohol drinkers must learn cultivated drinking, medical examiner says.

3 h

Covid passports should simplify travel in the EU

Member states will be free to decide on accepting vaccines not registered by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

10 h
PM Igor Matovič

The fate of the ruling coalition is in Igor Matovič's hands

One year after being appointed, the Matovič government is close to splitting or collapse.

17. mar
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)