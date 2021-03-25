Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Banská Bystrica will be launching a plan for sustainable mobility

Specialists from Žilina University putting together the plan and allowing locals to contribute to logo design.

(Source: MsÚ)

Banská Bystrica may soon have a new sustainable mobility plan, whose aim is to establish a sustainable commuting system and improve the various types of public transportation for both locals and visitors.

The city will cooperate with specialists from Žilina University, who will be working on the plan for the next two years. The project is expected to be used in 16 neighbouring municipalities, said Zdenka Marhefková, spokesperson of Banská Bystrica, as reported by the MY Bystrica regional newspaper.

Several stages

The project is divided into several stages: the analysis of the current status, the proposal of activities and the evaluation of the effects these activities may have on the environment. The project should result in creating an effective and sustainable transportation system, resolving the lack of parking lots, especially in residential areas, improving transportation flow, decreasing accident rates, and improving the quality of public spaces, its organisers expect.

It will also focus on reducing the amount of time people spend travelling by public transport, integrating suburban transport systems and lowering emission rates.

Public to be involved

If the situation allows, the Žilina University specialists would like to hold workshops and meetings, which would allow the public to voice their own opinions and observations. The relevant requests they make will be included in the strategic document, MY Bystrica reported.

"I believe that the specialists from the university will also be able to create a well-structured document with the help of the public," said Ján Nosko, the mayor of Banská Bystrica, as quoted by MY Bystrica. "Hopefully this document and its application to a real scenario will benefit the public and the environment."

The public can already help the project by voting for three words that would best describe the city they would like to see in the future. The voting is being held on the city's Facebook page. Based on the results, the specialists will put together a logo to represent the project.

25. Mar 2021 at 11:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

SaS leader Richard Sulik (centre) says government reshuffles are necessary.

SaS withdraws from the coalition until Matovič quits

All ministers of the junior ruling coalition party have stepped down. They urge the prime minister to depart and make way for talks.

5 h
Ivan Korčok handed in his resignation to President Zuzana Čaputová on March 25.

Korčok: Slovakia is on thin ice in foreign policy as well

The outgoing foreign affairs minister urged the government that will come to resist the urge to use foreign policy to score political points at home.

5 h
PM Igor Matovič

Hall of mirrors

What Slovak politicians mean when they say sebareflexia.

22 h
Vaccination of teachers under 55 using the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in Žilina.

Slovakia may be unable to vaccinate half of its population by the summer

Only Bulgaria and Croatia are expected to vaccinate fewer people, according to the recent changes to the distribution key.

23 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)