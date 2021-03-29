Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

An American school bus will drive kids to school in Štiavnické Bane

Tourists will also be allowed to use it and enjoy a bus ride like in the movies.

(Source: m.smedata.sk)

The Maximilian Hell Middle School is the first school in the world to teach falconry. Now, it is introducing a new mode of transportation, a classic yellow American school bus.

The bus was made in 1997 in the city of Detroit, but it was purchased in the Czech Republic, said school principal Pavel Michal, as reported by the MY Žiar regional newspaper.

The reason for the purchase was that pupils often commute to school by bus.

"We are cooperating with SAD Zvolen, a regional transport provider, that offers to drive kids from 5th to 9th grade," said Michal, as quoted by MY Žiar.

The school also wanted to introduce something new and original. The bus was made for the purpose of driving kids so it is equipped with what is needed and easy to operate.

The bus has several safety mechanisms, such as signaling when the door is open so the driver who is in front and behind the bus knows when kids are stepping in and out of the bus. It is also very easy to spot, MY Žiar reported.

For tourist use too

During the summer season, the bus can be used by tourists travelling from Banská Štiavnica to Štiavnické Bane and Počúvadlo, as it is often difficult to find a parking spot in the area, Michal continued.

The bus cost €25,000 and is awaiting some maintenance. A paint job and some electrical work are already underway. The registration of the vehicle is being processed and has already gone through originality and technical check-ups, MY Žiar reported.

Michal also mentioned that delivery was not complicated because the bus was brought to the Czech border.

"The kids were very excited when we drove them around," he added for the newspaper. "It will be a nice gift to them when they return to school."

29. Mar 2021 at 11:31  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

PM Igor Matovič and his potential successor, Finance Minister Eduard Heger.

A straight swap resolves Slovakia’s scrapes – for now

Ordinary prime minister bestows forgiveness, Heger is to become prime minister, Sulik will cook for Matovič again.

46m
Trnava

The Health Ministry has received error reports on antigen tests by Siemens

The state bought 15 million tests, but the ministry has warned against their use.

3 h
Eduard Heger

Neither engaging, nor offensive. What would Heger be like as PM?

The coalition has agreed PM Igor Matovič and Fin Min Eduard Heger will swap seats.

17 h
Finance Minister Eduard Heger

Finance Minister Heger proposed as the new prime minister

Matovič said his demands from last week are forgotten.

20 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)