How to eliminate Covid within two years

The EU's Covid travel certificate, the way it was proposed, should be temporary.

Remember all those friends you had who died of smallpox? I bet not. Do you recall those kids you grew up with who are still debilitated by polio? I don’t, and neither do my parents.

The first smallpox vaccine was developed in the 18th century, but the World Health Organization was not able to certify the disease as completely eradicated until 1980. It took two centuries to do away with the disease because that is how long it took to get everybody vaccinated. Using the European Union’s planned digital Covid-19 summer travel certificate as a model, we could eliminate Covid-19 within two years.

19. Mar 2021 at 15:29 | Benjamin Cunningham