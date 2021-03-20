People older than 55 can register for vaccination now

New category has been added to the booking system.

Inhabitants of Slovakia older than 55 can now register for vaccination in the virtual waiting room.

The registration form is available here.

In the "waiting room", people who want to apply for a jab fill out the form. They will be notified as soon as the slot is open. The appointments will be distributed based on the applicant’s age.

The system is now open for people older than 55 years, medical and social workers, and people helping in medical facilities and mobile testing sites including police officers, soldiers and firefighters.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is administered to people in the 55 to 70 age group in large-capacity vaccination centres. People in the 70+ group receive the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Latest reports say the AstraZeneca vaccine supplies to Slovakia will significantly drop against plans in March, though, due to the insufficient production capacities in the company's European plants. The upcoming weekends will be affected by the shortages. Some regional governments admitted they may halt the vaccinations completely or open fewer vaccination slots.

20. Mar 2021 at 9:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff