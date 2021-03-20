Open-air marketplaces free to open, quarantine exemptions scrapped

Public health authorities adjusted the rules as of Monday. Different types of respirators allowed, quarantine also applies to the vaccinated and people who have had Covid.

Open-air marketplaces will be allowed to open as of Monday, March 22. The public health authorities are also tightening rules for crossing the borders as of next week.

The Public Health Authority (UVZ) issued a new set of ordinances on Friday evening, to become effective as of Monday, March 22. They bring the following changes to the anti-Covid measures in Slovakia:

Open-air marketplaces and repair shops open

Open-air marketplaces where vendors sell fruits, vegetables, flowers, plants and foodstuffs will be allowed to open as of March 22.

Strict anti-pandemic measures will apply, including a minimum distance of two metres between vendors, regulated entrances and exits, and one-way movement around the marketplaces.

Fast-food stalls are also allowed to sell takeaway food.

Providers of all financial services will be allowed to open (so far the rules only gave exemption to banking, insurance and leasing services).

Repair shops for electronics, machines and other devices can open as of Monday.

Some quarantine exemptions scrapped

People who have had Covid in the past 90 days or people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid will no longer enjoy an exemption from the obligation to quarantine after crossing the borders.

The public health authorities argue this is meant to prevent the import of new coronavirus mutations to Slovakia.

Exemptions will still apply for health care workers entering Slovakia with the aim to provide urgent health care.

More types of respirators allowed

The obligation to wear masks or other mouth coverings outdoors and respirators indoors still applies. Exemptions from the rules have not changed.

The accepted types of respirators are FFP2, KN95 and N95.

20. Mar 2021 at 10:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff