Matovič to quit as prime minister if partners fulfill conditions

He made the announcement on the first anniversary of his government.

Igor Matovič is ready to resign as prime minister if coalition partners fulfill the conditions his movement listed in their joint statement.

Matovič and the ministers of his OĽaNO delivered their statement at the Government's Office on the evening of Sunday, March 21, exactly one year since their government was appointed. It was a year "filled with determination and suffering", as Matovič put it.

In the past three weeks, the coalition of four parties that formed the government in 2020 has been struggling with a crisis. Junior coalition partners SaS and Za Ľudí have demanded Matovič to resign.

Matovič now says he is ready to do so if partners fulfill the following conditions:

- SaS leader Richard Sulík ends as economy minister. OĽaNO ministers wrote in their statement they considered this "absolutely necessary" in order to calm the situation in the government.

- SaS MP Jana Bittó Cigániková steps down as the chair of the parliamentary health care committee, per agreement that was

-OĽaNO "accepts the offer" of Za Ľudí that Justice Minister Maria Kolikova steps down and Juraj Šeliga resigns as deputy parliaments speaker. The new investment minister should be a person with no political affiliation.

-One of the SaS ministerial chairs will go to OĽaNO. Matovič and his movement insist that this way, the distribution of ministerial chairs among the four coalition partners will be in line with the result of the 2020 election.

Earlier this month, Marek Krajčí of OĽaNO resigned as health minister and Milan Krajniak of Sme Rodina resigned as labour minister.

21. Mar 2021 at 19:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff