Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Matovič to quit as prime minister if partners fulfill conditions

He made the announcement on the first anniversary of his government.

PM Igor MatovičPM Igor Matovič (Source: SITA)

Igor Matovič is ready to resign as prime minister if coalition partners fulfill the conditions his movement listed in their joint statement.

Matovič and the ministers of his OĽaNO delivered their statement at the Government's Office on the evening of Sunday, March 21, exactly one year since their government was appointed. It was a year "filled with determination and suffering", as Matovič put it.

In the past three weeks, the coalition of four parties that formed the government in 2020 has been struggling with a crisis. Junior coalition partners SaS and Za Ľudí have demanded Matovič to resign.

Matovič now says he is ready to do so if partners fulfill the following conditions:

- SaS leader Richard Sulík ends as economy minister. OĽaNO ministers wrote in their statement they considered this "absolutely necessary" in order to calm the situation in the government.

- SaS MP Jana Bittó Cigániková steps down as the chair of the parliamentary health care committee, per agreement that was

-OĽaNO "accepts the offer" of Za Ľudí that Justice Minister Maria Kolikova steps down and Juraj Šeliga resigns as deputy parliaments speaker. The new investment minister should be a person with no political affiliation.

-One of the SaS ministerial chairs will go to OĽaNO. Matovič and his movement insist that this way, the distribution of ministerial chairs among the four coalition partners will be in line with the result of the 2020 election.

Earlier this month, Marek Krajčí of OĽaNO resigned as health minister and Milan Krajniak of Sme Rodina resigned as labour minister.

The Slovak Spectator will bring more details soon.

Related articleThe fate of the ruling coalition is in Igor Matovič's hands Read more 

21. Mar 2021 at 19:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Igor Matovič

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Petra Vlhova has won the Alpine Ski World Cup 2020/2021

Historic success: Vlhová receives the Large Crystal Globe

Petra Vlhová is the first Slovak skier to win the top skiing prize.

4 h
Ľubomír Straka (second from right) and his fellow medical examiners from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Medical Expertise at the Jessenius Faculty of Medicine at Comenius University and University Hospital in Martin study human remains.

Binge drinking is the worst, yet typical of Slovaks

Slovak alcohol drinkers must yet learn cultivated drinking, a medical examiner says.

18. mar
Drobček (left), Kuko (centre), and Raťafák Plachta (right) belong to some of the most popular Slovak TV puppets of the old days.

How Slovak kids used to learn English from TV

A 10-year-old Slovak bass player, praised by Justin Timberlake, drops his first music video. Watch it here.

19. mar
Petra Vlhova during the final slalom race in Lanzerheide, Switzerland.

Vlhová wins the Large Crystal Globe in downhill skiing

She is the first Slovak skier to win the World Cup.

20. mar
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)