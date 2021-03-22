Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Matovič got personal, says SaS. It does not accept the PM’s conditions

Junior coalition party SaS insists there is no reason for it to give over a ministry to OĽaNO.

Richard SulíkRichard Sulík (Source: TASR)

Junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) appreciates that PM Igor Matovič is ready to step down as prime minister, thus fulfilling the party's demand. But it does not agree with the reshuffles that Matovič outlined to accompany his resignation.

SaS does not see a reason to hand over one of their three ministries to OĽaNO. In a statement published on Sunday night, the party also rejected the personnel changes that Matovič proposed. They see personal revenge behind his conditions.

Holding a press briefing of his movement at the Government's Office on March 21, Matovič, backed by his OĽaNO ministers, stated he was ready to resign, under several conditions. This comes after a several-week-long coalition crisis and a few days prior to the March 24 deadline that SaS gave him before it leaves the coalition should Matovič fail to quit.

“Everyone could see for long months now that Igor Matovič is not capable of managing the government and that’s why we demand a reconstruction based on today's coalition as defined in a coalition agreement,” SaS chairman Richard Sulík wrote on Facebook. “Therefore, we see no reason for giving a functioning and quality-managed ministry over.”

Personal animosity rather than public interest

22. Mar 2021 at 8:08  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Theme: Richard Sulík

