Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

General prosecutor enjoys more trust than new special prosecutor and police chief

The poll carried out by the Focus agency tried to find out more about the trust in the current government’s nominees.

Several law enforcement bodies changed their top representatives after the current government was formed.

This includes the posts of general prosecutor, special prosecutor and police president. While some of their predecessors left the posts after their legal tenure expired, the others decided to step down, either for personal reasons or because they were charged.

Of these nominees, people in Slovakia trust General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka the most. Žilinka, who replaced Jaromír Čižnár after his term in office expired in the summer of 2020, is trustworthy for 48.1 percent of respondents in the recent poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo political talk show of the private broadcaster TV Markíza.

Žilinka is followed by Police Corps President Peter Kovařík, who acted as the temporary police chief after Milan Lučanský left last summer. He is trusted by 34 percent of respondents.

On the other hand, the least trusted nominee is Special Prosecutor Daniel Lipšic, who was selected to the post after Dušan Kováčik, facing corruption-related charges, stepped down. While 62 percent of respondents said they do not consider him trustworthy, one third of respondents have a different opinion.

As for the other two nominees, the distrust against them oscillates around 30 percent.

Pčolinský’s detention not covered

The poll took place on February 17-24 on 1,018 respondents. It thus did not cover the detention of the first nominee of the current government, Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency’s director Vladimír Pčolinský. He was arrested in mid-March on corruption suspicions.

22. Mar 2021 at 11:29  | Compiled by Spectator staff

