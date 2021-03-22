Slovak PM stages a pre-breakup festival of pettiness

PM Igor Matovič said he was ready to step down, but only if his partners oblige to the conditions he laid out. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Breakup may see best-performing ministers depart

When last year’s election turned into a no-confidence vote in Smer, giving Slovakia a very improbable prime minister, we had reason to hope, but also to pause. Because despite assembling a coalition that commanded a constitutional majority of 95 seats in parliament, Igor Matovič had already displayed enough hints of his erratic personality during 10 years as an MP to suggest that any government involving him might be a lot more precarious than it first appeared.

Related article The fate of the ruling coalition is in Igor Matovič's hands Read more

The high expectations that would have been invested in virtually any government composed of Smer opponents nevertheless remained. And while the ruling coalition has now been reduced to a state of shambles precisely because of Matovič’s complete inability to maintain regular relations with his partners – not just on the political, but also on the human level – a couple of good moments deserve to be highlighted as we mark the first – and probably the last, if current performance is anything to go by – anniversary of this government.