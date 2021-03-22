Economy Minister Richard Sulík resigns

He expects PM Igor Matovič to proceed with the cabinet reshuffle.

Junior coalition SaS chair Richard Sulík announced his resignation as economy minister.

“I believe this step will contribute to making the government functional again,” Sulík told the March 22 press conference.

It is now the turn of PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) to resign, effectively bringing down the current government and opening the way to a new cabinet, supported by the existing coalition of four under a new prime minister. The negotiations should be led by a person who will act as the new prime minister, Sulík said.

If Matovič does not resign by Wednesday, March 24, the other two SaS-nominated ministers sitting in the current cabinet, Education Minister Branislav Gröhling and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok, will step down from their posts.

Sulík emphasised that they want to continue seeking a mutual agreement based on the coalition of four parties, respecting the valid coalition agreement. He referred to the condition of his party returning one ministry.

He is open to other discussions about the future form of the cabinet. If Matovič has a post in the new cabinet, Sulík said that he wants to remain in the new cabinet, too.

He reiterated that they do not want a snap election to be held.

22. Mar 2021 at 15:08 (modified at 22. Mar 2021 at 15:32) | Compiled by Spectator staff