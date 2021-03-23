Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

SD Biosensor tests receive exception for self-diagnosis

The Health Ministry has some obligations to fulfil before the actual introduction of nasal antigen tests for Covid-19 self-diagnosis on the market.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The Slovak Office of Standards, Metrology and Testing (ÚNMS) granted an exception for nasal antigen tests produced by SD Biosensor for self-diagnosis of Covid-19.

The expert commission evaluated the samples of the tests and packages, technical documentation, instruction for their use and other materials for home use and use in schools, companies and other places. The commission recommended that ÚNMS grant the exception, the TASR newswire reported.

State planned tests for home use, but those bought by the ministry cannot be used for it yet Read more 

According to the law, the Office decided to place antigen tests intended for self-testing on the market without conformity assessment.

In the decision, ÚNMS SR listed obligations the Health Ministry should fulfil before the actual introduction of nasal antigen tests for self-diagnosis on the market.

Former Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽANO) bought 35 million antigen nasal tests intended for self-diagnosis. He bought the tests from Siemens, where one test cost €3.50, and from SD Biosensor for €3.70 per test.

23. Mar 2021 at 11:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Bratislava want to reduce outdoor advertisements by two thirds.

Bratislava moves to cut through visual smog

New regulations will slash number of billboards and other advertising in the city.

5 h
The Technical University of Košice held its graduation ceremony at an untraditional place - a stadium.

Online education cannot fully replace in-person teaching at universities

The pandemic and anti-coronavirus measures inspire innovative education.

22. mar
Richard Sulik said he is ready to serve as health minister.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík resigns

He expects PM Igor Matovič to proceed with the cabinet reshuffle.

24 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)