Curfew to be toughened up again. No evening visits to the countryside

It will not be possible to travel abroad for holiday reasons at night either.

It will no longer be possible to go out into the countryside during the evening curfew or to travel abroad for a holiday during the night hours. The cabinet has published a new regulation introducing these changes, which will come into force on Thursday, March 25.

Under the new rules, it will not be possible to go out and do individual sports in nature between 20:00 and 1:00. This means that people will be able to go into the countryside within their residential district between 5:00 and 20:00 (the inhabitants of the city of Bratislava can travel across the entire Bratislava Region, while the inhabitants of the city of Košice can go also to Košice-okolie).

In districts that are in the black tier, a visit to the countryside is also conditional on at least one of the following:

a negative PCR or antigen test result no older than 7 days;

confirmation that the person has recovered from Covid-19 that is no older than three months;

confirmation that the person received the second vaccine shot more than 14 days ago;

confirmation that the person cannot take the Covid test due to health reasons.

These conditions apply only to people aged 15-65.

There are no restrictions for the time between 1:00 and 5:00.

It will also not be possible to travel abroad for holiday reasons at any time, since the cabinet introduced a ban on such travel that will apply between 1:00 and 5:00, until further notice or until April 28 when the national emergency is supposed to end.

24. Mar 2021 at 17:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff