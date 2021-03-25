Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Korčok: Slovakia is on thin ice in foreign policy as well

The outgoing foreign affairs minister urged the government that will come to resist the urge to use foreign policy to score political points at home.

Ivan Korčok handed in his resignation to President Zuzana Čaputová on March 25.Ivan Korčok handed in his resignation to President Zuzana Čaputová on March 25. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia's foreign policy is on a thin ice, Ivan Korčok said during his final moments as foreign affairs minister of the Matovič cabinet.

"We need to step away from this thin ice, it's about state interest," Korčok said.

Most of the time Slovakia suffered from conflicts at home during its short history, the conflicts usually translated to its foreign policy. He also said that any words uttered at home tend to lose importance within 24 hours, but statement directed abroad often last years.

"I cannot stay, because I do not want to create the impression in the public that a diplomat cares more about firmly holding on to the post of foreign affairs minister," Korčok said during the press briefing he gave shortly before he handed in his resignation to President Zuzana Čaputová.

Foreign policy has suffered from domestic conflicts

25. Mar 2021 at 11:39  | Michaela Terenzani

