Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

App to help fight human trafficking now available in new languages

The SAFE Travel & Work Abroad app by IOM can be used in 11 languages.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

The SAFE Travel & Work Abroad mobile app is now available in 11 languages.

Developed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in 2016, the app warns of the risks related to human trafficking and offers tips if one is in need.

“With the availability in various languages, we want to spread awareness of working abroad and related risks of human trafficking to as many people as possible,” said Zuzana Vatráľová, head of the IOM branch in Slovakia.

This includes Slovaks and other countries’ nationals who either already work abroad or are considering going abroad, she added.

Languages

  • Slovak
  • English
  • Czech
  • French
  • Hungarian
  • German
  • Polish
  • Roma (new)
  • Russian (new)
  • Ukrainian (new)
  • Serbian (new)

Information about Brexit included

An interactive game informs its users how to avoid human trafficking. It also contains recommendations to reveal potential human trafficking, tips for safe travels abroad, important information about what a proper working contract or job mediation should look like, and important contacts for people in need.

“It’s a useful tool to prevent human trafficking used by professionals working with endangered groups, too,” Vatráľová said.

IOM has recently added information related to Brexit, as the UK belongs to one of the destinations where people fall victim to human traffickers, according to the Slovak Interior Ministry’s data.

The app is available on Google Play and the App Store, and on the Safe.iom.sk website. People can find useful information on the Bezpecnecestovanie.iom.sk website, too.

29. Mar 2021 at 11:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

