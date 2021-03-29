A straight swap resolves Slovakia’s scrapes – for now

- Matovič issues indulgences before departure
Last Week in Slovakia
- Rate of new infections slows, but so does vaccination
- Korčok warns of thin ice in foreign policy
- Descendants of Slovak migrants eye citizenship
Igor Matovič was prime minister for a year that only lasted eleven months. During the twelfth month, at the peak of the biggest pandemic wave this country has seen so far, there was little governing to speak of. March 2021 was instead a month of metadiscourse about ministerial reshuffles that left the country’s inhabitants feeling like the Sputnik-jabbed guinea pigs in Šarišské Michaľany.