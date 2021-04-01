Matovič is the new finance minister. What is expected of him?

The Finance Ministry is viewed as one of the most important and most powerful departments of the government. It guards the public finances and manages the creation of the state budget, effectively affecting every inhabitant, entrepreneur, company or non-governmental organisation in the country.
"We commit ourselves to always tell the truth and act honestly. We will approach the public finances and the state property as good managers and we will not tolerate any corruption."
Coalition parties took this commitment last April in the programme statement of the Matovič government.
1. Apr 2021 at 11:00 | Martina Raábová