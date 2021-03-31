Churches will be open for “individual spiritual care”

The cabinet approved new exceptions from the curfew and prolonged rapid test validity.

Despite previous claims that no restrictions would be lifted before Easter, the outgoing cabinet approved two more exceptions to the curfew and temporarily prolonged the validity of rapid tests at its March 31 session.

Exceptions from curfew

The cabinet approved two new exceptions from curfew:

going to and from church for “individual spiritual care” , but not ordinary masses (the definition and conditions are to be specified by the Public Health Authority);

, but not ordinary masses (the definition and conditions are to be specified by the Public Health Authority); going to and from nature for holders of a hunting licence, for the purpose of dealing with the African swine fever.

The new exceptions from curfew come into force on April 1.

Validity prolonged

The cabinet also extended the validity of antigen tests carried out between April 1 and 4. Instead of seven days, they will now be valid until April 11.

31. Mar 2021 at 16:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff