Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Churches will be open for “individual spiritual care”

The cabinet approved new exceptions from the curfew and prolonged rapid test validity.

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Despite previous claims that no restrictions would be lifted before Easter, the outgoing cabinet approved two more exceptions to the curfew and temporarily prolonged the validity of rapid tests at its March 31 session.

Exceptions from curfew

The cabinet approved two new exceptions from curfew:

  • going to and from church for “individual spiritual care”, but not ordinary masses (the definition and conditions are to be specified by the Public Health Authority);
  • going to and from nature for holders of a hunting licence, for the purpose of dealing with the African swine fever.

The new exceptions from curfew come into force on April 1.

Validity prolonged

The cabinet also extended the validity of antigen tests carried out between April 1 and 4. Instead of seven days, they will now be valid until April 11.

These anti-Covid measures will apply to Slovakia this Easter 

Read more about the coronavirus developments in Slovakia:

31. Mar 2021 at 16:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

