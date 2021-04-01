Hong Kong protests inspired Slovak artist during his work on the film Justice League

Slovak visual effects artist Vladimír Valovič has worked on box-office hits such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars.

VFX artist and compositor Vladimír Valovič has worked on major films such as Star Trek Beyond, Justice League, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt 2 and the like. (Source: Courtesy of V. Valovič)

HBO Max has recently released the much anticipated superhero film Zack Snyder’s Justice League, after four years of delay caused by creative arguments between Warner Bros. Pictures and the film’s director, who took a break from working on it because of the tragic death of his daughter.

The premiere of the new film took place on the platform in mid-March.

Justice League was initially released in 2017. The final cut was, however, far from what director Zack Snyder had in mind before he stepped down from directing one of the most expensive films ever made and was replaced by Joss Whedon. After the release, Justice League faced criticism and became a box-office flop.

1. Apr 2021 at 11:41 | Jana Alexová