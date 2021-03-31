Items in shopping cart: View
National emergency remains in place

The Constitutional Court dismissed a motion submitted by the opposition and the general prosecutor.

The national emergency and its prolongation through the cabinet’s resolution issued on March 17 are in compliance with the Constitution and the constitutional law on state security.

The decision of the Constitutional Court from March 31 means that the current measures adopted to prevent the epidemiological situation in the country from worsening will stay in place.

“The legal state doesn’t change,” said Constitutional Court President Ivan Fiačan, as quoted by the Denník N daily.

The two motions the court decided on were submitted by the opposition MPs and General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka.

31. Mar 2021 at 17:10  | Compiled by Spectator staff

