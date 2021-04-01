Parents and employees on sick leave will receive more from state

The amendment adopted by the parliament also specify conditions for receiving the Covid surcharge.

Parents taking care of their family members and employees on sick leave will see the benefits they receive from the state increase.

This stems from an amendment to the law on social insurance approved by the parliament on March 30. It increases the pandemic benefit for the care of a family member (OČR) and pandemic sick pay, and specifies conditions for receiving Covid bonuses, the TASR newswire reported.

Benefits received for longer

Between April 1 and 30, 2021, the pandemic OČR and the pandemic sick pay will equal 75 percent of the daily assessment basis, up from the previous 55 percent. The final sum will be close to the net salary of employees, the Labour Ministry said.

This means that if somebody earns about €900 net, the pandemic sick pay or pandemic OČR may be as high as €866, compared with previous €635, according to the ministry.

At the same time, the period during which people can draw sick pay will be extended, if the applicants meet certain conditions. It will depend on how long the temporary sick leave lasts, and whether the support period expired while a person was on sick leave, which had to be extended due to the Covid crisis and harder access to health care. Another condition is that the performance of a person who returns from sick leave will not drop by more than 40 percent compared to his/her colleagues.

The last two conditions will be evaluated by the doctor appointed by the state-run social insurer Sociálna Poisťovňa, TASR reported.

Bonus conditions specified

The amendment will also make it easier to grant a Covid bonus to people who were infected at their workplace.

“Every employee who contracted Covid-19 while doing an activity with a higher risk of being infected will be entitled to the Covid surcharge,” the ministry explained, as quoted by TASR.

The surcharge will be paid from the day a person started pandemic sick leave, until it ends.

1. Apr 2021 at 11:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff