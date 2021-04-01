Increasing number of people in Slovakia have encountered Covid

About 7 percent of respondents in the recent poll say they know a person who died of the virus.

An increasing number of people in Slovakia have some experience with Covid-19.

This stems from a recent poll titled “How are You, Slovakia?”, carried out by the MNFORCE company, the Seesame agency and the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) on March 24-27.

Nearly two thirds of people in Slovakia have either personal or direct experience with coronavirus, while at the turn of January and February it was only about one half of respondents.

13.6 percent of respondents said they contracted Covid-19, up from 8.3 percent in the previous poll. More men than women had personal experience with the disease (16.5 percent vs 10.8 percent).

Nearly 7 percent of respondents said the member of their household or a person close to them died of Covid. Another 9 percent said they know a person who had to be hospitalised.

A personal experience with the virus, hospitalisation or death is not linked to the fears from the pandemic, the will to get vaccinated or adhering to current restrictions. Respondents who know a person who succumbed to the disease mostly say that they stopped meeting people outside their households.

On the other hand, respondents who do not know anybody who contracted the virus are not concerned much, the poll suggested.

1. Apr 2021 at 12:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff