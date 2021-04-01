Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

State controllers make decision on Sputnik V, the ministry remains silent

Promised supply of Russian vaccines for March has not arrived in Slovakia.

The Health Ministry is remaining silent about the results of the evaluation of the Sputnik V vaccine by the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL).

The ŠÚKL has objections to vaccination with the Sputnik V vaccine, confirmed a source close to the institute, for the Sme daily.

The Russian vaccine against Covid-19 was not approved by the European Medicines Agency. People interested in receiving this vaccine would have to sign a document claiming they are aware it is not registered in the EU.

A month has passed since the first delivery of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and Slovakia has received 200,000 doses. The vaccines that have been delivered are being processed by Imuna Pharm, a company in Šarišské Michaľany in eastern Slovakia. Another 200,000 vaccines that should have been delivered in March, have not arrived. The Ministry has not explained the missing supply.

1. Apr 2021 at 19:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: COVID-19 vaccination

