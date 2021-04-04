Items in shopping cart: View
Registration for Covid-19 vaccination will be unavailable on Sunday night

NCZI has planned an outage for a few hours on Easter Sunday.

Online registration for the virtual waiting room for vaccination will be unavailable on Sunday night.

The National Centre of Health Information (NCZI) informs about the planned outage of the eVakcinacia app between 20:00 and 23:00 on April 4. Registration will be unavailable through all channels, including the vakcinacia.nczi.sk and korona.gov.sk websites.

4. Apr 2021 at 11:54  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccination

