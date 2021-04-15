New audio-visual guide will lead visitors through Trnava

The app helps tourists to explore the old and the newer history of the town.

The interesting aspects of the town of Trnava will no longer have to be presented by city tour guides or local citizens. Trnava is introducing an audio city guide app called City Walk after the restrictions due to the pandemic are lifted, Trnava Tourism informed.

Downloading the app allows tourists to access 12 stories directly through their phones that are tied to the most significant memorials in the town. They are translated into eight languages to cater to a larger audience. The app also offers guidance through the city which is helpful for those who do not know their way around. ​

"The application allows tourists to explore the old and newer history of Trnava by telling captivating stories rather than boring facts," ​Michal Praj, the manager of the tourist information centre says.

The mobile app project was financially supported by the city. Trnava has a participatory budget which is used to improve the quality of living in the city and gives people the opportunity to share their ideas about how the city can be improved.

Journalist Darina Kukuľová Kvetanová came up with the idea. "I was on a cycling tour with my family in Győr, which is rich in history and I realized that Trnava has a lot of history that should be shared as well. As a journalist and copywriter, I tell many stories so I instantly began thinking about this app," she said.

Her main motivation was to present the city clearly, without any obstacles through captivating audio stories. She wanted everybody to be able to take away something from Trnava's history, in as many languages as possible.

15. Apr 2021 at 17:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff