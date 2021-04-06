Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Case of police bullying: European court decided about compensation for three Romas

But it did not confirm inhumane treatment.

(Source: Archive of Sme)

The European Court of Human Rights decided on a case of alleged police violence against Roma boys in 2009.

The court said that the police did not violate the ban on inhumane and humiliating treatment, said Peter Bubla from the press department of the Justice Ministry, as reported by the regional daily Košice Korzár.

Court acquits police officers who reportedly bullied Roma boys Read more 

The court added that the statements of the complainants about poor treatment were trustworthy and the state bodies need to investigate. Bubla also pointed to an unjustified prolonged delay before the Roma were interrogated in a preliminary hearing.

He stressed that this delay could have had an adverse effect on human memory and the statements of people, especially minors.

Compensation €4,500 for each

In a question of justified satisfaction, the court awarded €4,500 to each complainant for non-property detriment and a total sum of €4,000 to them for related costs.

The complainants asked for €8,000 each and a sum of €7,546.97 as a replacement of costs.

The court said in the decision that it does not seem that special attention was paid in this case to the racial aspect during the investigation.

6. Apr 2021 at 12:21  | Compiled by Spectator staff

